London mayor Khan says: We can't lose the "joy" of London living

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday he was concerned that the "joy of living" in the British capital is not destroyed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"... those places that rely on high footfalls, our theatres, our museums, our galleries, our live music venues ... they close down because of lack of footfall, and the joy of living in London, and the ecosystem is lost, and thereby we lose our USP - we've got to avoid that," he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)