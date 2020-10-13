SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

LONDON'S WESTMINSTER BRIDGE IS CURRENTLY CLOSED TO TRAFFIC - WEB CAM FOOTAGE SHOWS

13 Oct 2020 / 22:48 H.

    LONDON'S WESTMINSTER BRIDGE IS CURRENTLY CLOSED TO TRAFFIC - WEB CAM FOOTAGE SHOWS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast