Los Angeles County to impose new COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings

LOS ANGELES, Nov 27 (Reuters) - All public and private social gatherings of individuals from different households will be banned in Los Angeles County for at least three weeks starting Monday under new restrictions local health officials unveiled on Friday, citing a continued surge in COVID-19 infections.

The latest public health order, affecting some 20 million people living in and around the nation's second-largest city, specifically exempts religious services and protests as constitutionally protected rights. (Reporting by Steve Gorman and Jane Ross in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis)