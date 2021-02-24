SEARCH
LUCID CEO: HAS MULTI-YEAR BATTERY DEAL WITH LG CHEM, HAS MODEST CONTRACT WITH SAMSUNG SDI

24 Feb 2021 / 05:10 H.

