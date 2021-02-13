Luka Doncic (46) leads Mavs to shootout win over Pelicans

Luka Doncic scored 46 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 36 as the host Dallas Mavericks won their fourth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 143-130 on Friday night.

Doncic made 17 of 30 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and Porzingis was 13 of 21, including 8 of 13 from beyond the arc. Dorian Finney-Smith added 14, Jalen Brunson had 13 and Josh Richardson 11 as the Mavericks won a shootout with the Pelicans' Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Williamson scored a career-high 36 points on 14-of-15 shooting, Ingram added 30 points, Eric Bledsoe scored 16, Lonzo Ball had 12, JJ Redick had 11 and Willy Hernangomez 10.

Dallas made 25 of 45 3-point tries two nights after New Orleans allowed Chicago to make a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in beating the Pelicans 129-116. New Orleans has allowed 18 or more 3-pointers in nine games this season.

The Mavericks, who swept the four-game series last season, won this season's first meeting, which was postponed from Jan. 11 because of COVID-19 issues with Dallas.

Doncic made three 3-pointers and Richardson and Porzingis made one each as Dallas took a 91-80 lead midway through the third quarter.

Porzingis made two 3-pointers and Tim Hardaway Jr. added one as the Mavericks extended the lead to 106-93.

Redick scored five points as New Orleans closed within 108-101 at the end of the third quarter.

He added a 3-pointer to start the fourth-quarter scoring, but Doncic made a 3-pointer and another basket to help Dallas take a 116-104 lead.

Porzingis made four 3-pointers as the Mavericks took an early 21-16, and he finished the first quarter with 15 points.

But Ingram scored 14 and Williamson had 10 as the Pelicans surged to a 34-27 lead at the end of the period.

Doncic started the second quarter with nine points and an assist as Dallas pulled within 39-38.

New Orleans rebuilt the lead to seven, but the Mavericks made six 3-pointers, the last two by Porzingis, to take a 69-65 halftime lead.

