SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

LUKASHENKO SAYS NATO MILITARY BUILD-UP IS TAKING PLACE ON HIS COUNTRY'S WESTERN BORDER

16 Aug 2020 / 19:16 H.

    LUKASHENKO SAYS NATO MILITARY BUILD-UP IS TAKING PLACE ON HIS COUNTRY'S WESTERN BORDER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast