Lyft, CVS Health partner to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc and CVS Health Corp said on Friday they would team up in the United States to provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations among under-served communities by arranging rides and scheduling appointments.

Uber Technologies Inc and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said earlier this month they would provide educational programs and free transportation to U.S. COVID-19 vaccine clinics to under-served communities and people in rural areas.

"Millions of people lack access to essential resources — including healthcare — simply because they can't get a ride," Lyft said in a blog post. (https://lft.to/37qz8CH)

The ride-sharing app and the pharmacy chain's initiative would particularly focus on Black and Hispanic populations, and they have partnered with YMCA and other non-profit organizations.

The United States has administered a total of 57.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)