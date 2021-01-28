SEARCH
MAAS, ON NORD STREAM 2, SAYS WE SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER TRANSATLANTIC SANCTIONS MAKE SENSE

28 Jan 2021 / 04:32 H.

