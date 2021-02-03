Macron says all French people will be offered vaccine by end of summer

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday all French people who are willing to be vaccinated will be offered a vaccine by the end of summer.

In an interview with TF1 television he also said because the virus is evolving quickly, pharmaceutical companies need to start preparing now for vaccines that will be needed this winter and early next year.

He also said that in coming weeks, by end February through early March, production of COVID-19 vaccines in France will start.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Chris Reese)