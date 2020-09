PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Tuesday during a visit to Lithuania, an official at his office told Reuters.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya fled into exile to Lithuania after the Aug. 9 Belarus election that the opposition said was rigged.