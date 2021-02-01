Magic F Aaron Gordon exits with ankle injury

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon left Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors because of a left ankle injury.

Gordon was ruled out for the rest of the game, and his status for the rest of the week is uncertain. He had 14 points when he went down.

Entering Sunday, Gordon was averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in 18 games, all starts, on the season. He has averaged 12.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 421 games (332 starts) with the Magic since he was selected in the first round (No. 4 overall) out of Arizona in 2014.

