Magic F Ross back with team, not available Tuesday

12 Aug 2020 / 00:33 H.

    Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is back with the team following off-site medical testing not related to COVID-19.

    The team said Ross will quarantine and not be available to face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday afternoon. Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier are also out for Orlando.

    The 29-year-old Ross is Orlando's third-leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game.

    The Magic said a league physician advised Ross to leave the NBA's bubble environment for medical testing after he missed Sunday's game.

    The exact nature of the testing is uncertain.

    --Field Level Media

