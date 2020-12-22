Magic reach rookie extensions with Isaac, Fultz

The Orlando Magic have signed guard Markelle Fultz and forward Jonathan Isaac to rookie extensions, the team announced Monday.

Isaac's is a four-year, $80 million extension and Fultz's is for three years, $50 million, ESPN reported.

"We are thrilled to keep both Markelle (Fultz) and Jonathan (Isaac) in a Magic uniform," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a statement. "They both have a very bright future and they mean a lot to our organization, both on and off the court."

Fultz averaged 12.1 points in 72 games (60 starts) last season with Orlando, adding a team-high 5.1 assists in 28 minutes per game. He was tied for 30th in the NBA in steals and 32nd in assists.

Taken No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Fultz has appeared in 105 career regular season games (75 starts) with the 76ers and Orlando.

Isaac played in 34 games (32 starts) last season, averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Isaac missed 39 games last season due to injury, including 31 games due to a bone contusion of his left knee that he sustained on Jan 1.

Isaac returned during the NBA restart at Disney, but then suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament on Aug. 2 vs. Sacramento. Isaac missed the NBA Playoffs and underwent successful surgery on Aug. 7.

