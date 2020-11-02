Mahomes, Chiefs blast Jets, 35-9

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 416 yards, going 31 of 42 with five touchdowns Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs blasted the New York Jets, 35-9, at Kansas City, Mo.

The outcome enabled Chiefs coach Andy Reid to notch his 229th career victory, tying legendary Green Bay coach Curly Lambeau for fifth on the all-time NFL list.

After failing to score in the red zone midway through the third quarter, Mahomes atoned for that breakdown by completing passes on all six plays of an 83-yard scoring march. He connected on a 26-yard touchdown to Demarcus Robinson for a 28-9 lead.

Tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 109 yards, while Tyreek Hill snagged touchdown strikes of 36 and 41 yards, the second sealing the win early in the fourth quarter.

Playing his second game since he was released by the Jets and acquired by the Chiefs, two-time All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell had six touches for 38 yards. Still, Kansas City managed 496 yards, 25 first downs and a 7.4-yard average per snap.

The Jets (0-8) saw their string of quarters without a touchdown extended to six while remaining the only winless NFL team. They generated just 221 total yards.

New York trailed by 12 at halftime and then went three-and-out on its first three series of the second half before losing a fumble late in the third quarter. Quarterback Sam Darnold finished 18 of 30 passing for 133 yards.

Mahomes completed his first seven attempts and fired three first-half touchdowns to help Kansas City establish a 21-9 halftime lead.

A push pass on a jet sweep by Mecole Hardman went for a 30-yard score before Hill gained separation in the end zone for his first TD.

Kelce snagged four receptions, including a 5-yard score, to cap Kansas City's last scoring drive of the half with 58 seconds left.

Playing without his two top receivers, Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman, Darnold could only lead the Jets to field goals. Sergio Castillo connected from 39, 55 and 48 yards.

A 47-yard attempt as time expired in the first half was blocked by the Chiefs' Armani Watts.

--Field Level Media