Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, unchanged from a day earlier

BEIJING, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 5, unchanged from a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported, marking the 21th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 17 from eight a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,122, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)