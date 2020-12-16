Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 15, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to nine from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,770, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Jing Wang and Josh Horwitz; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)