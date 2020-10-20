SEARCH
Mainland China reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

20 Oct 2020 / 08:39 H.

    SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 19, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.

    All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

    China reported 24 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 33 a day earlier.

    As of Monday, mainland China had 85,704 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Wang Jing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

