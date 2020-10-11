SEARCH
Mainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

11 Oct 2020 / 09:18 H.

    BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Oct. 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

    All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

    The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. All of them were imported.

    The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634. (Reporting by Eve Wu, Judy Hua and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)

