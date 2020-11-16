Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 15, down from 13 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed infections, rose to 14 from six a day earlier.

China's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 86,346, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

