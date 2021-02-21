SEARCH
Mainland China reports seven new COVID-19 cases vs eight a day earlier

21 Feb 2021 / 09:31 H.

    BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China on Sunday reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Feb. 20, compared with eight cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

    All the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

    China also reported six new asymptomatic patients, compared with 13 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic cases as confirmed COVID-19 cases.

    As of Saturday, mainland China had 89,831 confirmed coronavirus infections, while the COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,636, it said.

    (Reporting by Judy Hua, Sophie Yu and Ryan Woo; Editing by William Mallard)

