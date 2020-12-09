Majority of U.S. House backs $740 billion defense bill opposed by Trump, voting continues

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto.

As voting continued, the vote in the Democratic-led House was 276 to 56 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a margin that would be large enough to override a veto.

It must pass the Senate, which is due to vote in the coming days, before it will be sent to the White House for Trump's signature or veto.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)