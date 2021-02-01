Malaysia calls for peaceful resolution to Myanmar electoral dispute

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday called on all parties in Myanmar to resolve any electoral disputes peacefully after the military seized power and detained members of the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Malaysia supports the continuation of discussion among Myanmar's leaders to avoid adverse consequences to the people and state of Myanmar, especially in the current, difficult COVID-19 pandemic situation," Malaysia's foreign ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)