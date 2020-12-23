SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

MALAYSIA IN TALKS TO SECURE 6.4 MLN DOSES OF RUSSIA'S SPUTNIK V VACCINES - MINISTER

23 Dec 2020 / 14:30 H.

    MALAYSIA IN TALKS TO SECURE 6.4 MLN DOSES OF RUSSIA'S SPUTNIK V VACCINES - MINISTER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast