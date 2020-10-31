SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Malaysia PM Muhyiddin calls on lawmakers to ensure national budget will be passed to tackle pandemic

31 Oct 2020 / 16:39 H.

    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Malaysia Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called on lawmakers on Saturday to ensure the country's 2021 budget is passed to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "I hope all parliamentarians can put aside political differences to ensure that the 2021 Budget is approved in the interest of the people and the country," he said in a televised address.

    He also said elections that must be held in Sabah and Sarawak states despite a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, unless a state of emergency is declared.

    (Reporting by Liz Lee and Rozanna Latiff)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast