KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 182 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the sharpest spike in more than three months with no new deaths, the health ministry said.

The new infections marked the biggest jump since June 4, when 277 cases and one death were reported.

Malaysia currently has 9,810 confirmed coronavirus infections, including 128 deaths. (Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Ed Davies)