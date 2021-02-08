SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

MALAYSIA REPORTS 3,100 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, 24 DEATHS, HIGHEST DAILY FATALITY RATE

08 Feb 2021 / 18:12 H.

    MALAYSIA REPORTS 3,100 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, 24 DEATHS, HIGHEST DAILY FATALITY RATE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast