SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

MALAYSIA REPORTS 354 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, TOTAL OF 14,722 CASES WITH 6 NEW DEATHS

09 Oct 2020 / 19:27 H.

    MALAYSIA REPORTS 354 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, TOTAL OF 14,722 CASES WITH 6 NEW DEATHS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast