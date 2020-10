KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 374 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a slight increase from the previous day, as health officials ramp up contact tracing in Sabah state where a large number of cases have been detected over the past few weeks.

The new cases raise the cumulative tally to 15,096 cases, according to the health ministry. There were three new deaths reported, raising the toll to 155. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan, Editing by William Maclean)