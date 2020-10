KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia reported on Wednesday 489 new coronavirus cases, a slight dip in new daily cases detected as the Southeast Asian country grapples with a fresh surge in infections.

The new cases raises the cumulative tally to 13,993, according to Malaysia's health ministry. No new deaths were reported, keeping the toll at 141. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)