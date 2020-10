KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will hold a press conference on Tuesday after meeting with the king about his bid to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and form a new government, an official from his party said.

Anwar will hold a press conference at 0600 GMT "regarding an important announcement post-audience with His Majesty," his party communications director Fahmi Fadzil said. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)