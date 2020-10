KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's king on Wednesday urged federal lawmakers to give their full support for the 2021 budget to be tabled next week, as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and a leadership challenge.

King Al-Sultan Abdullah said next year's budget is vital in helping the public manage the effects of the coronavirus and restore the nation's economy.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)