Malaysia's king urges politicians to end uncertainty amid power struggle

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Friday called on politicians not to drag the country through more political uncertainty and urged them to resolve issues through negotiations and legal processes enshrined in the constitution.

The king's comments come amid a power struggle over the premiership between Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

"Regarding the latest developments in the country's political situation, His Majesty advised the people, especially politicians, to come together to ensure that the country is never again dragged into political uncertainty while we are all still faced with various problems and a difficult future due to the threat of the COVID-19 epidemic," the palace said in a statement. (Reporting by Liz Lee and Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)