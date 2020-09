KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palace will issue a statement on Monday amid a bid by opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government in the Southeast Asian country.

Palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Reuters a statement would be issued, but did not say what it would be about.

Last week, Anwar said he has secured a "strong, formidable" majority from lawmakers to oust Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. But he has to convince King Sultan Abdullah that he has the numbers to form a government.

The king is currently recovering at a hospital and the comptroller had said on Friday that the king would not be taking meetings for a week. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan and Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)