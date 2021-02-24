Malaysia's Petronas finds gas in from Dokong-1 wildcat exploration well

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, said on Wednesday that it has discovered gas from the Dokong-1 wildcat exploration well in the Block SK417 production sharing contract.

The firm said the finding of contaminant-free gas in Dokong-1, in the shallow waters of Baram Province off the coast of Sarawak, revives the Baram shallow clastics play.

"(It) also proves the presence of more sweet gas opportunities within the area," Petronas said in a statement. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)