Malaysian court finds news portal in contempt over readers' comments

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's highest court on Friday found news portal Malaysiakini in contempt of court over comments posted by readers deemed offensive to the judiciary, in a case widely seen as a test of media freedom in the Southeast Asian nation.

In a split decision, a seven-member panel in the Federal Court ruled that Malaysiakini held full responsibility for its website, including whatever is published.

