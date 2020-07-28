Malaysian ex-PM Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday on all seven corruption charges in his first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"After considering all evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a resonable doubt," Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)