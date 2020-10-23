Malaysian PM Muhyiddin seeks king's assent to declare emergency - sources

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is seeking the king's assent on Friday for the monarch to declare a state of emergency, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The proposed emergency will include a suspension of parliament, which was scheduled to reconvene in November, one of the sources said.

The sources did not want to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. They did not identify the reason for the premier's request.

