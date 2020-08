BAMAKO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The military junta in Mali that overthrew the president this week ordered the country's borders re-opened on Thursday, according to a statement read on state television.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), however, has instructed its members to keep their borders with Mali closed in response to Tuesday's coup. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Sandra Maler)