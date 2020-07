BAMAKO, July 10 (Reuters) - Police in Mali fired tear gas and several rounds of gunfire as they tried to force protesters out of state TV ORTM's building in the capital Bamako on Friday, according to a Reuters witness.

Hundreds of protesters demanding the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had occupied the building, forcing it to go off-air.

