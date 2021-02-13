Malpass says G7 discussed vaccinations, climate, inequality, debt reduction

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass said that G7 finance leaders on Friday had a "good discussion" of inequality, COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, economic vulnerabilities and debt reduction for, poor countries.

On Twitter, Malpass said he highlighted the World Bank's vaccination programs, a 65% increase in overall World Bank lending commitments in 2020 and climate financing commitments.

"Further deeply concessional resources will be needed through IDA20 for green, resilient, & inclusive development," Malpass tweeted, referring to the next replenishment of resources for the International Development Agency, the bank's financing arm for the poorest countries. (Reporting by David Lawder)