Malta rescues 95 migrants from sinking dinghy

VALLETTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Malta's armed forces have rescued a group of 95 migrants found in distress on a dinghy north of Libya and brought them ashore at a military base near the capital Valletta, authorities said on Monday.

A volunteer organisation, Alarm Phone, on Sunday morning said the dinghy was overcrowded and taking in water. It said the boat was located within Malta's search-and-rescue region.

A Maltese patrol boat rescued another group of 63 migrants and brought them to Malta on July 17. One of those migrants later tested positive to COVID-19 and the medical authorities put the whole group in quarantine. (Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)