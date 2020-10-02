Marlins-Cubs postponed due to inclement weather

Thursday's Game 2 of the National League first-round series between the Miami Marlins and host Chicago Cubs was postponed due to inclement weather in Chicago, and rescheduled for Friday.

The game was rescheduled for Friday at 2:08 p.m. ET.

Game 3, if necessary, would be played Saturday at 3:38 p.m. ET.

The Marlins hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series after winning Wednesday 5-1. Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer and Jesus Aguilar added a two-run shot in a five-run, seventh-inning uprising.

Right-handers Yu Darvish of the Cubs and Sixto Sanchez of the Marlins are the scheduled Game 2 starters.

