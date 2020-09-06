Marlins defeat Rays to halt 9-game series skid

Corey Dickerson's two-run homer capped a breakout four-run fourth inning Saturday night as the Miami Marlins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The victory ended Miami's nine-game losing streak against its in-state rival -- the last win coming in a 3-2 decision at Tropicana Field on July 21, 2018.

Jesus Aguilar produced a single, three walks and three runs scored, Lewis Brinson was 2-for-4 with a double and a run, and Matt Joyce drove in two with a single for Miami (17-17).

Making just his third start after missing five weeks with coronavirus, Sandy Alcantara (2-1) worked six sharp innings, allowing just three hits and one run. He struck out eight and walked three.

Miami left fielder Harold Ramirez (1-for-3, run, RBI) returned from the COVID-19 injured list but left after injuring his hamstring while trying to beat out a grounder to end the top of the fifth and was carted off the field.

Michael Perez was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs, and Randy Arozarena was 2-for-2 off the bench. Starter Blake Snell (3-1) struggled with his command and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits, also fanning eight and walking three for the Rays (27-13).

The Marlins broke through and began the big fourth as Snell struggled with his control. The lefty walked Aguilar before Brian Anderson stroked a double to right-center to put two in scoring position.

Snell struck out Brinson swinging, but catcher Perez committed a passed ball to allow Aguilar to score. Ramirez singled in Anderson, and Dickerson followed with his second homer of the series -- his sixth this season -- for a 4-0 lead.

Dickerson, a former Ray, owns only two career hits against the 2018 Cy Young Award winner -- both homers.

Miami pushed it to 5-0 with an unearned run in the fifth when second baseman Brandon Lowe, shifted to the shortstop-side of second base, threw high over first base on Brinson's infield single, sending Aguilar home.

Perez lined a run-scoring double in the fifth for the Rays but Joyce -- who replaced Ramirez -- singled in a pair in the seventh for a 7-1 lead.

Perez drove in two more with two outs in the ninth before Miami closer Brandon Kintzler induced a groundout from Joey Wendle for his ninth save in nine chances to seal the win.

--Field Level Media