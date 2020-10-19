Marlins president Hill out after contract ends

Michael Hill is out after 19 years in the Miami Marlins front office as the team opted not to renew his contract.

Hill was the Marlins president for the past six years, overlapping with the change in ownership that saw Derek Jeter installed as CEO in 2017.

Hill, 49, joined the front office in 2002 and eventually became the team's general manager for six years before taking over as president of baseball operations.

The Marlins won the World Series the year after Hill arrived, but hadn't posted a winning record since 2009 until finishing 31-29 this season. The Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round, but were swept by the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

The team promoted Dan Greenlee to assistant general manager, where he will join Brian Chattin in helping guide the team until a replacement is found.

--Field Level Media