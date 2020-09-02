Marte homers in team debut to lift Marlins past Blue Jays

Starling Marte, making his Miami Marlins debut, slugged a solo homer to break a tie in the eighth inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Miami, which still has the worst home record in the majors at 2-8, hadn't won at Marlins Park since Aug. 14.

Marte, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, homered on a 91 mph fastball from reliever Shun Yamaguchi (1-3). The drive traveled 438 feet to left center.

James Hoyt (1-0) earned the win in relief for Miami. It was his third career victory and his first since 2017 with the Houston Astros.

Marlins standout shortstop Miguel Rojas left the game in the seventh inning due to an apparent leg injury. He was replaced by Jazz Chisholm, who made his major-league debut.

Marlins starter Elieser Hernandez was also injured. He left after two-plus innings due to a sore right lat muscle. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk.

Toronto rookie right-hander Julian Merryweather made his fourth major-league appearance and second start, allowing no runs and no hits in two innings.

The Jays started a rally on the game's second pitch as Cavan Biggio pulled a double to right. He advanced to third when Hernandez's attempted pickoff throw was wild. Biggio scored on an RBI groundout by Jonathan Villar, who was traded by Miami on Monday.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the third on Jon Berti's 401-foot homer to center. Berti replaced Villar at second base for Miami following the trade.

Toronto took a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Rowdy Tellez singled, took third when Lourdes Gurriel pulled a double down the third-base line and scored on Derek Fisher's sacrifice fly.

Miami tied the score 2-2 in the sixth. Marte reached on Villar's fielding error at shortstop. Marte then scored from first on Garrett Cooper's double that one-hopped against the wall in right.

The Marlins then took the lead on Marte's aforementioned fifth homer of the season, and Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save of the season. He has yet to blow a save this season.

For Toronto, there was one piece of good news. Teoscar Hernandez, pinch hitting in the seventh, singled to extend his hit streak to a career-best 13 games.

--Field Level Media