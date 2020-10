Oct 28 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd is nearing the acquisition of Inphi Corp with the deal valued at about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/marvell-nears-deal-to-buy-inphi-11603936620 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)