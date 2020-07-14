Masks, cameras, action! Film production restarts in California

POMONA, Calif., July 13 (Reuters) - Filming crews are beginning to tentatively return to set in California, after a hiatus forced on the industry by the coronavirus pandemic.

State-designated safety protocols - such as wearing masks, taking temperature checks, and crew members staying at least six feet away from each other - are in place.

One of the first productions given the green light by acting union SAG-AFTRA is "7th & Union," a story about a Mexican ex-boxer and his unlikely friendship with a disgruntled African-American man.

"We are doing a lot of the smaller scenes, the scenes that require the least amount of cast members at first," said producer Christopher Acebo, from the set in Pomona near Los Angeles, with a bandana wrapped around his face.

"We're in open space and open locations so that's also been really, really helpful in terms of the shape of the film and how we're able to keep safety," Acebo added.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang)