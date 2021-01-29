Matthew Wolff withdraws after 78 at Farmers Insurance Open

Matthew Wolff withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open after shooting a 78 in the first round on Thursday, citing a hand injury.

Wolff, 21, carded a pair of triple bogeys while playing the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego. He had one birdie, a bogey and 14 pars on his other 16 holes.

Wolff was in a tie for 147th place after the first round, finishing ahead of only five players in the 156-player field. He had been scheduled to play Friday on the North Course, which is generally the easier of the two at Torrey Pines and boasted 13 of the top 15 scores posted in the event on Thursday.

No. 15 in the official world golf rankings, Wolff was one of the pre-tournament favorites. At +3400, he was backed by 7 percent of the handle on Wednesday at DraftKings, second only to second-ranked Jon Rahm (9 percent).

The former Oklahoma State star burst onto the professional scene with his maiden PGA Tour win at the 3M Open in 2019. He backed it up with solo second-place finishes last year at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and the U.S. Open after being tracked down and passed by Bryson DeChambeau in the final round at both.

Wolff has struggled since losing the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open, where he stumbled to a 75 on Sunday at Winged Foot in September -- eight shots worse than DeChambeau, who romped to a six-shot victory.

Wolff did tie for second in his next start against a modest field at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Since then, he has finished 73rd at The CJ Cup, tied for 50th at the Zozo Championship, missed the cut at the Masters and tied for 40th at last week's The American Express before Thursday's withdrawal.

