Max Pacioretty scores 7 ticks into OT as Knights edge Ducks

Max Pacioretty scored seven seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights completed a sweep of their season-opening two-game series with the Anaheim Ducks with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Pacioretty's one-timer from the bottom of the right circle into the top right corner came at the end of a two-on-one break with Mark Stone, who scooped up a loose puck on the opening faceoff of overtime and then broke into the Anaheim zone.

It was the fastest goal to start a period in Vegas team history and came just 89 seconds after teammate William Karlsson had scored to tie the game.

Marc-Andre Fleury had 21 saves for the Golden Knights, who won for the 12th time in 14 games in team history against the Ducks. Max Comtois scored the lone goal for Anaheim, while John Gibson finished with 31 saves.

Vegas, which scored three third-period goals to win Thursday night's season-opener, 5-2, dominated a scoreless first period, outshooting the Ducks, 14-6, including 7-0 in high-danger chances, but they couldn't solve Gibson.

The Ducks then took a 1-0 lead at the 7:45 mark of the second period when Comtois, who came into the season with just seven career goals, scored his third in five periods.

The score came at the end of a three-on-one break after several Vegas players collided and fell down in their own zone. Jacob Larsson then hit a wide-open Comtois with a cross-ice pass from the right circle, and Comtois buried the puck inside the left post.

Vegas nearly tied it with eight seconds left in the period, but Alex Tuch's shot from near the right dot caromed off Gibson's mask.

Fleury kept it a one-goal game early in the third period with a save of a point-blank backhand try by Rickard Rakell, and also a Ryan Getzlaf blast from the slot.

Vegas, which managed just four shots on goal in the first 18 minutes of the period, pulled Fleury with 1:50 remaining and Karlsson tied it with 1:22 left with a one-timer from the low slot off a feed by Jonathan Marchessault to force overtime.

