Mayfield clears COVID-19 protocol, rejoins Browns

The Cleveland Browns activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, allowing him to return to team facilities for practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Mayfield was added to the list on Sunday after he was found to be in close contact with a non-coaching staff member who tested positive the day before.

The Browns had a bye last week and the only practice Mayfield missed was on Monday, though coach Kevin Stefanski says Mayfield was involved in virtual calls and will watch tape of Monday's session.

"We'll watch it with him," said Stefanski. "Anytime you're not out there, you wish you had all of your guys out there to get the reps -- that's just natural -- but we'll make sure we bring him up to speed as soon as he's back in the building."

Cleveland (5-3) hosts the Texans on Nov. 15. The Texans (2-6) are coming off a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Mayfield, 25, has started every game this season and thrown for 1,514 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Browns have not had a player test positive since training camp opened in August.

